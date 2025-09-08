Ogun, UNFPA train law enforcement personnel on effective handling of GBV

Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has trained law enforcement personnel to build trust and give hope of justice for survivors.

The 2-day capacity training, themed, “Capacity Building for Security Personnel on GBV and Forensic Investigation”, at Ijoga Orile in Abeokuta North local government area of the State, was aimed to protect the rights and dignity of women, men and children in the State.

Speaking at the training, Director of Women Empowerment Services in the Ministry, Mrs. Olajumoke Adewusi said, knowledge acquired by officers would enhance the prosecution process and conviction rates, urging them to allow the skills reflect in their daily activities in order to build a safer and more just society.

She appreciated UNFPA for their unwavering technical and financial supports in creating an enabling environment where women empowerment, men and children protection and safety remain a priority.

In her goodwill message, Gender and Reproductive Health Specialist for UNFPA, Dr. Esther Somefun, said the training was aimed at enabling security personnel to attend to survivors, using a survivor-centered approach to respond promptly and professionally to GBV cases, noting that GBV is a violation of human rights that must end in the society.

In his lecture, titled “Roles of Forensic Investigation, Evidence Gathering at Crime Scene, Maintaining the Chain of Evidence, and Interpretation of Medical Reports,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lagos State command, Dr. Samuel Keshinro, noted that it was crucial for security personnel to conduct forensic investigations, particularly at crime scenes, collection of evidences and preserving of same, as well as maintaining the chain of evidence, involving documentation of every step, proper storage, limited access and tracking evidence movement in GBV cases.

Also Speaking on ‘Human Rights, Legal Framework on GBV and other related matters, Barr. Ademola Lapite, said the training was a call to action for security personnel handling GBV cases to safeguard the rights of survivors and hold perpetrators accountable, ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.

He noted that they should be equipped with care techniques to manage trauma and provide supports to survivors, which include providing a safe and non-judgmental space for survivors to share their experiences, avoiding leading questions or pressure on survivors and referring them to appropriate support services while working towards creating a society that is free of GBV and supports the healing and empowerment of those affected.

In her presentation, Gender Desk Officer in the Ministry, Mrs. Marian Odemuyiwa, spoke on “Myths and Facts about Gender-Based Violence,” saying GBV is often shrouded in myths that perpetuate stigma and silence, while in actuality, it is a human rights violation that affects not only individuals, but also communities and societies as a whole.

She noted that it was necessary to dispel the myths and ensure creating a supportive environment where survivors feel empowered to seek help and justice.

In their separate remarks, participants from the Nigeria Police Force, Mrs. Bunmi Asogbon, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mrs. Tolulope Yinusa and the State’s security outfit, Amotekun, Mrs. Mulikat Bello, expressed that the training had increased their awareness of the complexities surrounding GBV cases, deepened their understanding of the psychological and emotional aspects of such related cases as well as providing comprehensive support to survivors.