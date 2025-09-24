Ogun: Customs officers’ wives donate mosquito nets, bedsheets to hospitals

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA), Ogun I Command Chapter, Idiroko, has donated mosquito nets and 50 pieces of bed sheets to General Hospitals, Idiroko, and Medical Center, in Idiroko, both in Ipokia local government area of Ogun State.

The command’s Public Relation officer, Zakari Chado, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Wednesday, stated that the initiative was part of the COWA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to give back to the society.

According to the statement, the COWA’s team led by its Chairperson, Mrs. Fausat Otunla, was received by the Chief Medical Director, Kilanko Margaret, the Chief Matron and other members of staff, who took the visitors on a tour of the hospital.

The statement added, “the visitors were taken on a guided tour of the hospital wards where patients and pregnant women attending antenatal clinics were presented with mosquito nets. In addition, the association also donated 50 pieces of bed sheets to the hospital.”

Speaking during the exercise, Mrs. Otunla emphasised that the initiative was part of COWA’s commitment to community development and the well-being of families within and around Idiroko.

She reiterated the association’s resolve to continually support health institutions and enhance the living conditions of the people.

“This CSR activity underscores the compassionate vision of COWA and its contribution to the health and welfare of communities,” she said.

Responding on behalf of the hospital management, the CMD expressed gratitude for the benevolence of COWA, stressing that the donations would go a long way in improving patients’ welfare.

She assured the association of the hospital’s readiness to extend medical outreach to COWA members and their spouses.

Appreciating the COWA’s gesture on behalf of pregnant women, Mrs. Sodiq Ola, thanked COWA for the gifts and offered prayers for the continued success and well-being of the association.

In a similar gesture at the Customs Medical Center, Idiroko, COWA also donated mosquito nets and customised bed sheets.

The items were received with great appreciation by the Superintendent of Customs (SC), Abdulmalik Zakariyyah, on behalf of the medical staff, who conveyed their appreciation to the association for impactful support.