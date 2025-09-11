Ogun 2027: Who succeeds Abiodun at Oke-Mosan?

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

LESS than two years to the 2027 general elections and expiration of the eight-year tenure of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, political undercurrents are gathering momentum as aspirants seeking to occupy the Oke-Mosan top seat from May 29, 2027 oil their machinery.

Already, a host of contenders and and pretenders have emerged as political gladiators across party lines are gearing up through consultations, forging alliances.

Factors that will shape contest

Amid the consultations, factors that will shape the emergence of the next governor of the state include power-shift and zoning, influence of Governor Abiodun and political godfathers. There has been strong agitation for a power shift to Ogun West, which is the only zone that is yet to produce a governor since the state’s creation in 1976.

Many leaders from the zone have been making moves to ensure that it produces the next governor.

Political analysts have attributed the inability of the district to produce a governor in the last 49 years to the internal divisions among its constituent groups.

Influence of gov, godfathers

Also, the influence of the incumbent governor and political godfathers, including former governors Olusegun Osoba (Ogun Central), Gbenga Daniel (Ogun East) and Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central), cannot be underestimated. Their endorsements and behind-the-scenes manoeuvres will likely shape alliances and ultimately the outcome of the race.

The aspirants

Findings further revealed that some of the politicians showing interest in the exalted position from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC include the current Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi; former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji-Ishola; and Senator Shuaib Salisu.

In the Peoples Democratic Party, the 2023 governorship candidate of the party, Ladi Adebutu, appears to be the only notable aspirant for the number one seat.

Olamilekan Adeola

Leading the list of potential candidates of the APC is Senator Olamilekan Adeola, who is currently representing Ogun West in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly

Senator Adeola returned to Ogun State after building his political career in Lagos. Adeola has consistently pushed for Ogun West to produce the next governor. His solid political machinery and positioning make him one of the strongest forces to watch in the coming race.

Adeola, a chartered accountant began his political career in 2003 as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Alimosho Constituency 1, and was re-elected in 2007. He went on to represent Lagos in both the House of Representatives and the Senate from 2011 to 2023. In 2023, he shifted his political base to Ogun and won the Ogun West Senatorial seat.

Since his return to the state, Adeola has positively impacted on Ogun West senatorial district through various projects and empowerment programmes.

Sarafa Tunji-Ishola

Tunji-Ishola was secretary to the state government during the first term of Otunba Gbenga Daniel between 2003 and 2007. He was also Minister of Mines and Steel Development under late former President Umar Yar’Adua and ex-High Commissioner. he is a grassroots politician from the Egba division of Ogun Central.

Findings show that he is relying on the political structure of the immediate past governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, to realise his governorship ambition.

Gboyega Nasir Isiaka

Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, popularly known as GNI, is a chartered accountant and former banker. He is currently representing Imeko-Afon/Yewa North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He previously served as Special Assistant on Investments to former Governor Gbenga Daniel in 2003 and 2011. Isiaka has contested the governorship position three times—under the People’s Party of Nigeria, PPN, in 2011, the PDP in 2015, and the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in 2019. He is one of the leading governorship aspirants from Ogun West.

Ladi Adebutu

Ladi Adebutu has been active in Ogun politics for over 30 years. He lost to the incumbent governor in the 2023 election by 13,915 votes. Adebutu is a native of Iperu Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area, also the governor’s hometown. In 2015, he was elected to represent Remo North, Sagamu and Ikenne Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Since the 2023 election, he has retained strong control of the PDP structure in the state making him the party’s most prominent aspirant at the moment.

Noimot Salako-Oyedele

The State incumbent deputy governor hails from Ota in Ogun West Senatorial District. She is believed to be hinging her governorship ambition on the growing advocacy for the state to produce its first female governor. Her aspiration also aligns with the call for Ogun West to produce the next governor. However, political analysts see her chances as slim.

Supporters of the different aspirants have launched a supremacy battle, particularly on social media, promoting their candidates as the most deserving of the ticket.

Vanguard News