Odunwire stuns fans with surprise release of debut CODM EP

Nigerian digital creator and esports sensation Adeeyo Odunayo, popularly known as Odunwire, has taken fans by surprise with the unannounced release of his debut extended play, CODM, under OTY Empire.

The project marks a bold career shift for Odunwire, who is best known as Africa’s leading Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) content creator. With over one million TikTok followers and more than 40,000 YouTube subscribers, his influence in the gaming world is well established. His journey includes milestones such as competing in the prestigious IFerg $10,000 Tournament and collaborating with global franchises like PUBG Mobile and Delta Force.

The CODM EP features tracks including Stalker, Swim Like Vainkiller, Your Excellency, and Wang Let Me Bang. Styled with Call of Duty–inspired artwork, the project mirrors Odunwire’s digital persona while introducing a new creative side to his brand.

Fans were caught off guard by the decision to release the EP without prior promotion, a move that amplified excitement around the project. Many see it as consistent with Odunwire’s reputation for bold, unpredictable moves and his ability to defy expectations.

Industry watchers describe the release as a cultural milestone, reflecting the rise of African multi-talented creators who seamlessly bridge different industries. Odunwire’s leap into music is being hailed as a sign of his versatility and determination to keep evolving.

For the 24-year-old, the CODM EP is more than just a body of music; it is a statement of reinvention and authenticity. “This is about growth and proving I’m not limited to one lane,” he hinted in an online post following the release.

The CODM EP is now streaming on all major platforms.