Odumegwu-Ojukwu reaffirms Nigeria’s Commitment to stronger Angola ties

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Angola for mutual benefit.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday by Dr Magnus Eze, her Special Assistant on Communication and New Media.

The statement followed Nigeria’s participation, led by the minister, in the fifth session of the Nigeria-Angola Bilateral Economic Joint Commission (BEJC) held in Luanda, Angola.

She noted that the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the session would help strengthen institutions, promote economic growth, and bolster mutual interests between both countries.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigeria had identified investment opportunities and collaboration areas to leverage natural resources, strengthen the oil and gas sector, and enhance bilateral competitiveness.

She stressed that such efforts would contribute significantly to the economic growth and development of both nations.

The minister expressed confidence that reviving the BEJC and reactivating legal frameworks would deepen bilateral ties and create new opportunities for cooperation.

She reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the relationship with Angola for the shared benefit of their peoples.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu explained the meeting was a product of renewed joint efforts since February 2025, following earlier unsuccessful attempts, including the failed 2013 technical engagement.

Angola’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Domingos Lopes, described the talks as a chance to reinforce diplomatic relations and strengthen historic ties between African nations.

He recalled that Nigeria was the first country to recognise Angola’s independence in 1975, marking the start of enduring diplomatic relations.

Lopes added that the signing of fresh cooperation agreements would boost relations, stimulate development, and provide significant benefits to both countries.