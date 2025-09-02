Oborevwori’s aide Collins bags Youth Ambassador of the Year award

The Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Special Duties, Hon. Collins Ogheneruona Leonard, was conferred with the prestigious Youth Ambassador of the Year Award at the Delta Icons of Goodwill Award Ceremony.

The ceremony took place in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The award recognizes Hon. Collins’ unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, leadership development, and his consistent support for the MORE Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Represented at the ceremony by Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Comr. Agbinone Omovigho Francis, Hon. Collins expressed profound appreciation to the organizers for finding him worthy of the honor.

Hon. Collins dedicated the award to Almighty God, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, members of Soft Delta, and the good people of Delta State, crediting their prayers, encouragement, and support as a source of strength in advancing the Governor’s vision.

The award recipient emphasized that the recognition is not just for him but for every Delta youth who believes in service, integrity, and the progress of the state. He assured that his team will continue promoting the Governor’s values and agenda across Delta State.

Comr. Agbinone Omovigho Francis was joined by other dignitaries, including Mr. Omasheye Onajite Jeffrey, Comr. Godwin Odafe Ukuyoma, Comr. Victory Aghogho, Comr. Fega Nelson Kpesu, and Miss Onyedika, to receive the award on behalf of Hon. Collins.

The Delta Icons of Goodwill Award is a respected recognition that celebrates leaders and change-makers who inspire young people to pursue excellence, responsibility, and service to humanity.

Hon. Collins’ recognition as Youth Ambassador of the Year solidifies his role as a role model for thousands of Delta youths, reflecting Governor Oborevwori’s vision for a state where young people are given opportunities to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.