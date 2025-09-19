Oborevwori urges peace, unity in Warri, warns against social media incitement

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has called on leaders and elders of Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo ethnic nationalities to shun divisive tendencies and embrace peace, stressing that unity remains the only path to sustainable development in Warri and Delta State at large.

Speaking at the funeral service of the late Mrs. Grace Agbolayah at the African Church, Central Missionary Diocese, Warri, the Governor warned against the misuse of social media to fuel crisis and spread falsehood.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Warri, noting that as governor, he would not take sides but serve the interests of all Deltans.

“In all, what we need is unity. I have witnessed crisis and I know its consequences. People are using social media to cause problems, this must stop. I want to develop Warri because this is my home, and some of the young people today have not enjoyed the Warri we experienced back then,” Oborevwori said.

Recalling his personal experience during a past crisis, the Governor revealed that his father’s house in Igoruwe was spared from destruction simply because it bore the inscription, “‘Sheriff Papa House”, while neighboring homes were razed.

He described the incident as a lesson on the devastating impact of conflict on communities.

The Governor, who declared “Warri dey sweet me for body,” emphasized his deep connection to the city, adding that he has no other home outside Warri.

“I am a man with street credibility and local content, not from the diaspora. Now that I am Governor, I am a Governor for all, and I will not take sides,” he stressed.

Oborevwori reaffirmed his resolve to fast-track development across the state, assuring that he would not disappoint Deltans. “I want to do more for Deltans. I don’t want to fail. I will continue to show love to the people and deep respect for our leaders,” he added.

He urged critics to exercise restraint, particularly those outside the state who attempt to sow seeds of discord. He also called on parents and guardians to caution their children against misusing social media for hate campaigns.

Paying tribute to the late Mrs. Agbolayah, the Governor described her as a shining example of faith, integrity, and commitment to family.

“Mama came, saw, and conquered. She served God faithfully and raised her children well, with one now a bishop. My prayer is that the wisdom with which Mama raised you will also guide you in raising your children,” he said.

Earlier, His Eminence Julius Olayinka Abbe, Primate of the African Church, in a sermon titled “Fight a Good Fight” from II Timothy 4:7, urged Christians to live as beacons of peace and integrity in a world filled with darkness.

He admonished believers to be nation-builders, steadfast in faith, and accountable to God.

The Primate described the late Mrs. Agbolayah as a God-fearing woman devoted to service, who left behind a lasting legacy.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for his contributions to the family, particularly the appointment of Dr. Toyin Agbolayah as Special Adviser on Community Development, which he said strengthened the family during Mama’s lifetime.

Commending the Governor’s leadership, the Primate said: “Your Excellency, you are doing a great job, and from the way you are going, Delta State will soon compete with Lagos in infrastructure. The people of Delta love you and we pray that God strengthens you to do more.”

The funeral service was attended by the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, members of the State Executive Council, and other top government functionaries.