Obidigbo to Tinubu: Apply political solution on Kanu or face crisis in S-East

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Elder statesman and President of Osisioma Foundation, Dr Chike Obidigbo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently adopt a political solution to the case of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, warning that failure to do so could destabilise the South East and trigger wider national tensions.

In a statement personally signed by him, Obidigbo faulted what he described as the silence of Nigeria’s political class over Kanu’s deteriorating health, stressing that such neglect could provoke resentment in the South East and fuel unrest reminiscent of the civil war years.

He accused South East politicians of failing to speak up on Kanu’s situation while their counterparts in other regions close ranks to resolve challenges in their zones.

“The troubling health condition of the IPOB leader should be a source of great worry to those in authority in Nigeria,” Obidigbo stated.

The elder statesman drew comparisons between Kanu and South Africa’s late anti-apartheid icon, Nelson Mandela, noting that while Mandela was jailed for seeking freedom for his people, Kanu was facing prosecution for demanding equity and justice in Nigeria.

“We have seen people that took up arms in insurrection against Nigeria being offered amnesty. We have just been treated a worrisome sight of armed bandits being received on a red carpet to discuss possible end to their villainy and murder of citizens.

“Seeing all these, it beggars belief that Nnamdi Kanu is being kept in solitary confinement for calling for restructuring of the country through referendum, which is the highest expression of democratic choice,” he said.

Obidigbo added that many citizens, including prominent leaders, have long called for a review of Nigeria’s political structure, especially after the 2014 expiration of the amalgamation experiment.

“Why should Kanu suffer double jeopardy for expressing frustration over Nigeria’s contradictions? Is he the only one expressing such concerns over the malformed entity called Nigeria?” he asked.

The Osisioma Foundation president warned that continued silence over Kanu’s plight may push Nigeria towards chaos. He cautioned that allowing the IPOB leader’s health to deteriorate further could spark civil strife similar to the tensions of the past.

Obidigbo also expressed concern that the Nigerian media had not given sufficient attention to the matter, urging journalists and civic leaders to speak out.

He therefore appealed to the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Kanu access to specialist medical treatment in order to dispel growing fears about his wellbeing.

“I am compelled to believe that it is this intolerance of dissent that has frightened Igbo politicians, especially elected representatives, away from talking about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the injustice against his cause,” he said.

Calling on President Tinubu directly, Obidigbo urged him to extend to Kanu the same political solution that was applied to resolve the Rivers State crisis.

“Unless that is done, the general impression that the President wants to plunge South East into confusion to avoid election in the region may become plausible,” he warned.