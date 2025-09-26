Obidients to ADC: Obi not desperate to be president

Peter Obi

…say he won’t be railroaded into resigning from Labour Party

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Obidient Movement has declared that its leader and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, is not desperate to become Nigeria’s president in 2027.

The group faulted the ultimatum issued by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), asking members of the opposition coalition to resign from their respective political parties and join the ADC, describing the move as being in bad faith.

National Coordinator of the Movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, stated this in Abuja on Friday while reacting to the ADC’s position announced by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

Abdullahi had told reporters that the decision was taken at an ADC caucus meeting attended by leading members of the opposition coalition. He added that while a directive was issued for members to resign from their political parties, no specific timeline was given.

Responding, Yunusa said: “Our attention has been drawn to the recent statement released by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) concerning the resolutions of the Coalition and our role within it.

“We wish to restate our position clearly. While we remain fully committed to the vision of the Coalition and acknowledge the adoption of the ADC as the coalition platform, it is on record that His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi aligned with the coalition’s position after the Anambra State Governorship Election, extending to the 2027 General Elections.

“This adoption and pronouncement were made publicly by the party. We are therefore concerned as to why the resolution is now being altered midway into the agreement.”

He explained that Obi, as a leader with a broad national constituency, has always taken time to consult widely before making major political decisions.

“As the Obidient Movement, being part of the main consulting bloc, we are particularly concerned about how the party intends to zone its presidential ticket. Considering that the presidency is currently held by the South, issues of equity and fairness must guide such decisions if the party truly aims to secure victory in the 2027 elections.

“We are equally interested in how the party zones its principal offices within the coalition, as this will ensure justice, fairness, and inclusivity — factors that will enable us to mobilize effectively across the country.”

On Obi’s political ambition, Yunusa stressed: “It must be emphasized that H.E. Peter Obi is not desperate to be President of Nigeria. His ultimate mission is to see Nigeria work — to lift people out of poverty, to improve the economy, education, healthcare, and security.

“These were the reasons he joined the coalition in the first place, as they align with the core values of the Obidient Movement, which is committed to good governance.”