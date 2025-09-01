Obidients raise alarm over anti-Peter Obi propaganda

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, under the aegis of the Obidient Movement, have raised alarm over what they described as a coordinated attempt by “paid agents and propagandists” to spread false narratives about him.

The National Coordinator of the movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, stated this in Abuja on Monday, alleging that the group had been confronted with repeated cases of propaganda and misinformation targeted at Obi.

Tanko dismissed some of the narratives in circulation, describing them as deliberate falsehoods.

He recalled a courtesy visit to elder statesman Afe Babalola on December 9, 2024, during which the defamation case involving Dele Farotimi was discussed. According to him, the matter was later withdrawn through the intervention of the Ooni of Ife, not because Obi “begged,” as claimed in certain reports.

“Peter Obi does not engage in personal attacks, nor does he condone them. In the case of Dele Farotimi, he merely raised concerns about the manner of his arrest and detention, which was clearly understood by the elder statesman,” Tanko said.

He further emphasized that Obi is not known for patronage politics, but rather for channeling resources into education, youth entrepreneurship, healthcare, the almajiri system, and support for the poor and vulnerable in society.

On Nigeria’s debt profile, Tanko cited figures from the Debt Management Office (DMO), which put the country’s debt at ₦149.38 trillion in Q1 2025, up from ₦144.67 trillion in Q4 2024, saying claims to the contrary were misleading.

Addressing other issues, he said:

On the “Yes Daddy” audio: Obi reserved his legal options but chose not to pursue prolonged litigation, which Tanko described as a strategic decision, not an admission of guilt.

On the alleged WhatsApp broadcast targeting Lagos: Tanko maintained that there was no credible evidence linking Obi or his team to such messages.

He accused those spreading the narratives of recycling falsehoods to gain attention, insisting that Nigerians were becoming more discerning.

“Propaganda thrives on lies because the truth exposes failures. These individuals parade themselves with all manner of titles, but in reality, they are failed propagandists desperate for relevance. Nigerians deserve better. The Obidient Movement will always stand for truth over propaganda, service over selfishness, and facts over fabrications,” Tanko said.