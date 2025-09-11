Obi of Lagos: Southern Igbo Ezes, leaders disown Azubike

By Clifford Ndujihe

LAGOS — Igbo traditional rulers and leaders from 12 South-West and South-South states outside Igbo land have disowned Mr. Chibuike Azubike, who recently claimed the title of “Obi Ndigbo Lagos” and announced plans to hold an Ofala festival on September 13.

Speaking under the banner of the Association of Ezendigbo Na Uzoije, Southern Zone, the leaders said Azubike is not a member of their association and does not represent the Igbo community in Lagos.

In a communiqué issued by their President, Eze John Ezebuadi, the Ezeudo of Iba LCDA, they cautioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, and the public to disregard Azubike’s claims, including his reported ₦1.5 billion fundraising project.

“We categorically state that Mr. Azubike is neither a member of our Association nor does he represent Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State. His claims are baseless and an affront to the dignity of our organisation,” the statement read.

The leaders stressed that the new yam and Ofala festivals are reserved for recognised cultural leaders, describing Azubike’s actions as misleading and damaging to the reputation of the Igbo community in Lagos.

They further apologised to the Lagos State Government, the police, and Igbo dignitaries whose names were reportedly linked to Azubike’s activities.

Reaffirming their commitment to strengthening ties with their host communities, the association vowed to undertake a comprehensive overhaul of its structures, starting from the local government level, to ensure that Igbo cultural practices align with the values and traditions of their host states.

“We will no longer tolerate actions that offend our hosts or tarnish the image of Ndigbo. The days of entertaining such unscrupulous claims are gone. Anyone engaging in acts that undermine our community or misrepresent our culture will be held accountable,” the communiqué added.