Obi, Ngige, Ihedioha, others grace Amaechi’s son, Chikamkpa, traditional marriage in Abuja

Peter Obi

Former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, were among dignitaries at the traditional marriage ceremony of Dr. Chikamkpa Amaechi, first son of former Rivers State Governor and erstwhile Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, in Abuja at the weekend.

Chikamkpa was traditionally joined to his heartthrob, Anita, daughter of Chief Martin Nwabueze of Akubueze Group, in a stunning ceremony.

This follows the dowry and wine carrying ceremony earlier held at the bride’s family home in Dunukofia, Anambra State.

Other dignitaries on the occasion, include: Former Governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Aminu Tambuwal, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Sen. John Azuta Mbata, Sen. Osita Izunaso, former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, former Governors, among others.

Meanwhile, the newly married couple is set to be joined in holy matrimony this weekend in Abuja.