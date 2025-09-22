Obi Cubana hails viral Lagos hawker turned law graduate

Business mogul, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has taken to social media to celebrate Ekuma Jeremiah, the Lagos traffic hawker who stole hearts back in 2022, after bagging a law degree from Ebonyi State University.

Mr Ekuma first became a sensation in January 2022 when a viral clip showed him generously handing out money to inmates inside a Nigerian Correctional Service bus in Ajah, Lagos. The emotional act earned him praise nationwide and even caught the attention of Obi Cubana.

According to Cubana, after their first encounter, Ekuma was offered cash and several juicy opportunities. Instead of chasing quick comfort, he chose to return to school and complete his law studies.

Sharing the exciting update with fans on Instagram, Obi Cubana couldn’t hide his pride.

“On 19th January 2022, when the offers were placed before you, you chose education! You made the best choice. Today you are a 2025 law graduate,” he wrote on Monday.

He further praised Ekuma’s wisdom, noting: “You could have chosen to take the money and walk away to temporary comfort, but you were wise to choose education. Today you have both education and the money, and more ahead!”

From street hawking in Lagos traffic to walking out of university as a lawyer, Ekuma’s story has now become one of the most inspiring success journeys to emerge from social media virality.

Obi Cubana wrapped up his post with a heartfelt message: “Congratulations Jerry, the world is yours!”