Obi Cubana commends former street hawker turned law graduate

Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has celebrated the remarkable transformation of Ekuma Jeremiah Iziogo, fondly called Jerry, a once-struggling street hawker who is now a proud law graduate.

In 2022, Jerry captured national attention after a viral video showed him, then a roadside vendor in Lagos, selflessly offering money to inmates in a Nigerian Correctional Service van.

Despite his own hardships, his act of compassion resonated deeply with millions, including Obi Cubana, who saw in Jerry a symbol of hope and kindness.

Moved by Jerry’s gesture, Obi Cubana pledged during a live Instagram session with broadcaster Ifedayo Olarinde (Daddy Freeze) to sponsor Jerry’s education through university, with the possibility of supporting him up to a Master’s degree. At that time, Jerry had dropped out of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), where financial constraints had cut short his dream of studying law. Cubana’s intervention reinstated Jerry’s admission and set him back on the path toward achieving his lifelong goal.

Fast forward to 2025, Jerry has successfully graduated with a law degree, an achievement that Obi Cubana describes as both inspiring and fulfilling. In a celebratory message shared on Instagram, he wrote: “On 19th January 2022 when the offers were placed before you, you chose education! You made the best choice, today you are a 2025 law graduate!! You could have chosen to take the money and walk away to a temporal comfort and live for the moment, but you were wise to choose education! Today you have both education and the money, and more ahead!!! Congratulations Jerry, the world is yours!!!”

Beyond financial sponsorship, Jerry also received mentorship, encouragement, and consistent guidance from Obi Cubana and other well-wishers, reinforcing the belief that empowerment goes beyond charity. His success story has since become a beacon of hope to many young Nigerians, proving that compassion, determination, and timely support can transform lives.

For Obi Cubana, this is not an isolated act. He has consistently supported youth empowerment, community development, and education across Nigeria. However, Jerry’s story stands out as a testament to how one act of kindness—Jerry’s generosity to inmates—can trigger a life-changing ripple effect, magnified by Cubana’s commitment to uplifting others.

Obi Cubana, born on April 12, 1975, in Oba, Anambra State, is the founder and chairman of the Cubana Group, a hospitality and lifestyle conglomerate with thriving businesses across Nigeria. Beyond his entrepreneurial success, he has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading philanthropists, dedicated to mentoring and empowering the next generation.

Today, Jerry’s graduation not only marks the fulfillment of his dream but also strengthens Obi Cubana’s legacy as a businessman whose true wealth lies in transforming lives.