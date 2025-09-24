Obasanjo to Ladoja: Don’t let traditional rulership clash with political authority

…congratulates him as 44th Olubadan of Ibadan

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, ahead of his formal coronation scheduled for Friday in the Oyo State capital.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo extended his goodwill to the new monarch with a Yoruba royal prayer: “Ade a pe lori, bata a pe lese” — meaning, “May the crown endure on your head, and may your shoes last long on your feet.” He described the coronation as a mere formality, affirming that Ladoja has already been elevated to the revered throne.

Writing from New York, where he is attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Obasanjo urged the new Olubadan to distinguish between traditional and political authority in order to succeed.

In his congratulatory letter dated July 14, 2025, Obasanjo said: “It is an exalted and responsible position to be traditional ruler of all Ibadan people. It requires humility, patience, divine wisdom, tolerance, and advice from wide and varied quarters to succeed. Traditional rulership does not compete or conflict with political rulership.

I wish you all the best and the grace, guidance, and direction of Almighty God.”

The former president praised Oba Ladoja’s ascension as both historic and significant for Ibadanland, stressing that with unity and wisdom, the new monarch could consolidate the legacy of one of Nigeria’s most prominent traditional thrones.