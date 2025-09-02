Obasanjo, Abdulsalami, Jonathan champion Digital Healthcare breakthrough

By Omeiza Ajayi & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA: Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on Tuesday threw their weight behind digital revolution efforts in the country’s health sector.

The trio spoke at the unveiling of Care365 Health Hub, a groundbreaking smart health kiosk designed to bring affordable and quality medical services to communities across the country.

The launch, held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, drew an array of national leaders, including former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike who was represented, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, alongside other top government officials, diplomats and industry stakeholders.

Delivering his keynote as Chairman of the occasion, former President Olusegun Obasanjo described the project as “a social justice tool” and “a bold declaration that no matter who you are, where you live, or how much you earn, you deserve care.”

He urged the Federal Government to integrate Care365 into Nigeria’s primary healthcare and emergency systems, while calling on state governments, development partners, and the private sector to support and scale the innovation nationwide.

“It is no longer acceptable that in the age of artificial intelligence and space tourism, a Nigerian child should die of malaria because her mother couldn’t afford to travel to the nearest health facility,” Obasanjo said.

In his opening speech, former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, who chairs the Care365 initiative, said the Hub was not merely a product launch but “a message that every Nigerian life matters.”

He stressed that the system was designed to serve all – “the young professional in Abuja, the elderly farmer in Adamawa, the market woman in Onitsha, the displaced child in an IDP camp in Borno.

“This is not just digital health; this is dignified health. This is healthcare with heart,” he said.

Also speaking, former President Goodluck Jonathan urged Nigerian youths to “shun vices and deploy their intellect into digital health innovation,” noting that technology-driven solutions like Care365 could transform healthcare delivery and create new opportunities for the country.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, commended Care365 as “a bold, timely, and much-needed innovation” aligned with the Federal Government’s health sector renewal programme.

“This is what universal health coverage should look like—not just in theory, but in practice,” Pate said, pledging the ministry’s support to ensure regulatory oversight, community integration, and sustainability.

On his part, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike pledged the Administration’s commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at improving the lives and living standards of residents.

He said his administration would provide the needed support for the success of Care365 innovation in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister, who was represented by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, however, emphasized that the administration believes that Care365 would help reduce healthcare disparities by providing accessible healthcare services and improving health outcomes for FCT residents

Unveiling the product, Engr. Ngozi Joseph Odumuko, CEO of Care365 Health Hub, said the innovation was inspired by the question: “Why should the place of your birth determine the quality of healthcare you receive?”

He outlined Care365’s four core offerings—the mobile clinics, health kiosks, global providers pool and integration with pharmacies and labs—describing them as a “bridge between technology and humanity.”

“With these kiosks, Care365 is saying: Healthcare is not waiting for you—it is right where you are,” Odumuko declared.