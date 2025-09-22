Obasa hails Nigeria–China strategic ties at China’s 76th anniversary

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, has applauded the ties between Nigeria and China, describing the partnership as a model for mutual respect and shared progress.

Obasa made the remarks on Monday at the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, during a colourful ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The event drew top diplomats, government officials, business leaders, and members of the Chinese community in Nigeria.

In his keynote address on the theme, Nigeria–China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Speaker congratulated the government and people of China on the milestone and toasted to stronger bilateral ties. He noted that both nations share October 1 as their Independence Day, a symbolic bond that underscores their longstanding friendship since diplomatic relations were established in 1971.

According to Obasa, the Nigeria–China relationship has endured the test of time and international upheavals while mutual trust has deepened and cooperation in critical areas yielded “fruitful outcomes.”

He cited a report by the Chinese Consul General in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, which put bilateral trade between the two countries at $15.48 billion between January and July 2025. Obasa also referenced the renewal of a 15 billion Yuan ($2 billion) currency swap agreement, which he said would ease trade transactions by eliminating the use of the US dollar as an intermediary currency.

Highlighting security cooperation, the Speaker commended China’s focus on local arms production and military training support, which he said was already improving Nigeria’s security architecture and strengthening regional stability.

He linked the renewed momentum in bilateral ties to resolutions reached during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to China and the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation, FOCAC. Both presidents, he recalled, agreed to build a “high-level China–Nigeria community with a shared future” anchored on mutual trust, respect for sovereignty, and support for core national interests.

Obasa particularly praised China’s support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, saying the programme aligns with China’s investments in infrastructure and social development. “Lagos has witnessed remarkable growth through significant Chinese investments in roads, bridges, and rail systems, which have transformed our economic landscape,” he said.

The Speaker urged stronger collaboration to tackle global challenges such as climate change and economic inequality while expressing confidence in a shared prosperous future for both countries.

Earlier in her welcome address, Consul General Yuqing described Nigeria as China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa and reaffirmed that the elevation of ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership at FOCAC had opened “broader prospects for cooperation.”

She noted that collaborations in infrastructure, energy, trade, culture, and education were deepening and delivering tangible benefits to citizens of both nations. Yuqing also commended the Chinese community in Nigeria for their role in cultural exchange, local development, and charity, urging them to continue acting as bridge-builders for stronger bilateral friendship.