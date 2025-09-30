Oba of Benin presents birthday gift to Gov Okpebholo

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has presented a royal birthday gift to Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

This is contained in a statement by Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov Okpebholo, on Tuesday in Benin.

According to Itua, the gift presentation took place at the Governor’s Office by the Oba’s eldest daughter, Princess (Mrs) Iku Aimiuwu Ewuare.

The Oba’s daughter was accompanied by Mr Frank Irabor, Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council.

According to Irabor, “Your Excellency, we are here on the instruction of His Majesty, the great Oba of Benin Kingdom, to present to you a royal gift.

“The eldest child of His Royal Majesty, Princess (Mrs) Iku Aimiuwu Ewuare, is here to do the presentation.

“She has been directed by the Omo N’Oba to hand over the royal gift as a present for your birthday that was recently celebrated. That is the main reason why we are here as Omo N’Oba sent us.”

Princess Aimiuwu, presenting the gift, extended her father’s blessings and birthday wishes.

“I am pleased to be here on behalf of my father as already mentioned to present to you a wonderful gift to celebrate your birthday. Happy birthday again. Long life and prosperity to you,” she said.

Responding to the royal delegation, Okpebholo described the moment as deeply humbling and reaffirmed his commitment to the throne and the development of Edo.

He said: “Well, I am short of words as my father, the Oba of Benin, is sending me a gift. Well, I am so delighted and very honoured.

” According to an adage in my community, if you wash your hands well, you can eat with the elders. That is what I am seeing today. For this recognition, I will not take it for granted.

“Tell the Oba, we are his children and we are committed to him and to the development of the state, and that his prayers are working.

“We will not say what we do not know. What we know is what we will say, and what we see is what we will say.

“Tell him that his prayers for us and the people of Edo State are working. Thank you very much,” he said.

