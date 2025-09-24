Oba Ladoja’s reign as Olubadan will pave way for Ibadan modernisation—Falola

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja

Renowned historian, Prof. Toyin Falola, on Wednesday said that the reign of Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, would pave way for modernisation of Ibadanland.

Falola said this when he delivered the First Olubadan Coronation Lecture organised in honour of Ladoja, which had as its topic: “Ibadan History: Issues in Tradition and Modernity.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ladoja will be installed the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday.

Falola said that the personality of Ladoja as a former politician, statesman and successful businessman would no doubt bring development and improve the economic condition of state as a whole.

“Though he is not the governor, but the expectations of the people of Ibadan and the state are high because he has the power to influence things to be achievable,” he said.

Falola called on the people of Ibadan to embrace modernisation by improving on proper waste disposal and environmental hygiene.

He also recommended the promotion of the cultural heritage of the forebears of Ibadanland, adding that the city was connected to modernity and had produced successful businessmen, women, politicians among others.

Earlier, the Chairman, Coronation Lecture Committee, Prof. Amidu Sani, said the lecture aimed to showcase the intellectual profile of Ibadanland and also focused on correcting the wrong perception about indigenes of Ibadanland

Also speaking, the Chairman, Coronation Committee, Chief Bayo Oyero, said the lecture wasn’t an academic exercise but a critical dialogue, moment for introspection and source of guidance for the new Olubadan.

“We hope that the lecture would not only enlightened but also help to shape strategic direction of Ibadanland under the leadership of Oba Rashidi Ladoja,” he said .

NAN reports that represent at the occasion were the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, Vice Chancellor, Lead City University, Prof. Kamorudeen Adeyemi; as well as traditional title holders in Ibadanland