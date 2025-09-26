Oando boss Adewale Tinubu honoured in New York city

Oil tycoon and Group Chief Executive Oando PLC., Adewale Tinubu was honored with the prestigious title of 2025 Man of the Year by the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD).

The award was officially presented to him on Friday, 26th September, 2025, in New York, marking yet another milestone in his remarkable career.

‎Tinubu, widely celebrated for his contributions to African excellence and leadership, described the recognition as both an honor and a call to greater responsibility. He emphasized that such achievements are not just personal triumphs but reminders of the duty to inspire and empower the next generation of African leaders.

‎“This recognition is a reminder of the power of African excellence and the responsibility we carry to uplift and inspire,” Tinubu stated. “We must all strive to build legacies that empower others and endure the test of time.” He added.

‎The MIPAD Man of the Year Award is presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, vision, and influence within Africa and the global community. Tinubu’s acknowledgment highlights his enduring impact and commitment to fostering growth and opportunity across the continent.

‎Grateful for the support that has shaped his journey, Tinubu expressed appreciation to MIPAD and all those who continue to stand by him in his mission to leave a lasting legacy.