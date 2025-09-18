O2 Mall development progresses as Jahi emerges Abuja’s new business district

By Kenneth Oboh

Jahi, one of Abuja’s fast-growing districts, is undergoing significant commercial transformation, and the O2 Mall development has become a focal point of that shift.

Supervised by Dr. Adeleke Ifeoluwa Yomade, the multi-level commercial complex is being constructed as part of the area’s evolving urban landscape.

Once known primarily as a quiet residential neighbourhood, Jahi has seen increasing

commercial activity in recent years, driven by its proximity to Gwarinpa, Kado, Katampe, and

Bannex. The O2 Mall project is among the most prominent developments currently underway in the district.

Construction has progressed steadily, with the ground and first floors completed and work advancing on the upper levels. According to the project timeline, structural work is expected to finish by March 2026, with handover scheduled for June 2026. Project managers say the development has remained on schedule despite wider economic pressures affecting the real estate sector.

Planned features include more than 100 lettable units per floor, smart infrastructure, and adaptable retail and office spaces.

Developers say the building’s location is intended to attract both established retailers and new businesses seeking access to Abuja’s expanding consumer base.

Urban planners note that large commercial complexes like O2 Mall could influence Jahi’s growth pattern by drawing foot traffic, increasing property values, and encouraging additional investment in supporting infrastructure.

While the project remains under construction, investor and tenant interest has already been recorded, according to development briefings. Analysts say this reflects broader confidence in Jahi’s potential as a commercial hub within Abuja.

If completed on schedule, O2 Mall is expected to become one of the district’s largest mixed-use facilities, combining retail, office, and leisure functions in a single location.

Observers say its progress illustrates the scale of private-sector involvement shaping the city’s new commercial corridors.