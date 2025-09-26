NYSC remains Nigeria’s  legacy that fosters national development – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, on Friday, said that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) remained a legacy that continues to foster national unity and development.

Adeleke, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Mr Moshood Olalekan, said this at the swearing- in ceremony of the 2025 Batch B Stream 11 corps members held at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Ede, Osun.

He said that the scheme served as a unifying platforms that brings young Nigerians together from different cultures, ethnic groups and religions.

” The scheme has greatly strengthened our bonds of our unity and also fostered national development in the country.

” We will continue to ensure that the orientation camp remains condusive, secure and adequately resourced for the training and welfare of corps members,” Adeleke said .

According to him, the service year gives corps members opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the state in the areas of education, healthcare, rural development, agriculture, and community service .

” My administration will continue to collaborate with security agencies in order to guaranteed the safety of corps members in the state .

” Also, your conduct and attitude throughout the service year will reflect not only you as individual but the institution your represent and the nation at large . “

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in Osun, Mr Agbor Obim, said a that 1,420 corps members, comprised of 679 male and 723 female, were deployed to the state .

Obim said that another 776, comprising of 375 males and 401 females, dislodged from Lagos State, were also in Ede for the three weeks orientation programme, making a total of 2196 corp members in camp.

He urged corps members to adhere strictly to all rules and regulations of the camp, adding that discipline, deduction, commitment and obedience remained the hallmark of the scheme.

” I want to say that any form of indiscipline such as truancy, drug abuse, hooliganism, and insubordination will not be tolerated and attracts appropriate sanctions .

” The scheme is designed to instill discipline , resilience, civic responsibility, leadership and equip corps members for the challenges of national development, ” Obim said .

He further advised corps members to be security conscious and avoid any unnecessary risks that could endangered their lives .

Obim said that the orientation camp remains a regimented environment with discipline as a condition precedent.