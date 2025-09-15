NYCN Chair dismisses political motive in Obanliku attack

…Council set for September 17 youth converge

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Cross River State chapter, Comrade Emmanuel Olayi, has said that the recent attack on him and some members of his executive during a tour in Obanliku was not politically motivated, contrary to speculations in some quarters.

Olayi made this known on Monday in Calabar while briefing journalists about the forthcoming Youth Converge scheduled for September 17.

He explained that the event would provide a platform for young people from the three senatorial districts of the state to discuss key developmental issues, including technology, employment, innovation, health care, education, and security.

Clarifying the circumstances of the incident, Olayi said the attack during their tour of the Northern Senatorial District nearly left him unconscious but for timely intervention.

“When we were attacked, I never heard the mention of any political party,” he said. “People give different colourations to events, but I was not there representing any party, and the attackers did not mention APC, PDP, YPP or any other group. The only thing I heard was, ‘This is JTF.’”

He recounted that the first stop on the tour was Yala, which went smoothly, followed by Obanliku. “We joined our hosts at Sankwala, the local government headquarters, and later proceeded to Bendi Ward. After the rally, the member representing Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku Federal Constituency, Hon. Peter Akpanke, invited us for a reception. We then left for the Ranch for the main part of our programme, even though activities were still ongoing when the incident occurred. As we speak, the matter has been largely resolved,” Olayi said.

Speaking further on the Youth Converge, he noted that the September 17 event would offer youths an opportunity for meaningful discussions that could open new horizons and boost growth and development in the state.