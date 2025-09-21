NYC calls for collaborative efforts to foster peace amidst global instability

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has called for stronger collaboration among government, the private sector, civil society, faith-based organizations, and international partners to foster peace, tolerance, and unity in Nigeria against the backdrop of growing global instability.

NYC President, Engr. Jethro Annum, made the call in a statement to commemorate the 2025 International Day of Peace, themed “Act Now for a Peaceful World.”

He reaffirmed the Congress’ commitment to peacebuilding as a foundation for national development, urging young people and well-meaning Nigerians to spearhead initiatives that ease socio-economic tensions through job creation and youth empowerment.

Commending the efforts of the Office of the National Security Adviser and security agencies in sustaining peace, Annum stressed that:

“Peace is the bedrock of development, and the NYC stands resolute in championing initiatives that nurture tolerance, dialogue, and unity. Without peace, development cannot thrive, and true empowerment will remain a mirage.”

The NYC president emphasized that governments at all levels, alongside stakeholders, must deepen collaboration with young people to sustain peace and drive inclusive growth.

As part of its activities for the International Day of Peace, the Congress recognized individuals, organizations, and institutions that have shown exceptional commitment to peacebuilding, youth employment, and community development.

“These awards spotlight those whose investments and initiatives have directly impacted communities, empowered young people, and reduced socio-economic tensions. Since the youth are the heartbeat of our nation, celebrating champions of peace and job creation is our way of encouraging more investments in youth development and inspiring a new generation of leaders,” Annum said.