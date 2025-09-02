Nwuche calls for Ekpeye leaders’ unity ahead of 2027 elections

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Chairman of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has urged political leaders in Ekpeye land and Rivers State to embrace unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nwuche made the call during a stakeholders’ meeting he hosted at his residence, stressing that persistent disunity and leaders undermining one another were responsible for the underdevelopment of Ekpeye land.

“Ahoada town was once a thriving commercial hub where citizens from across Nigeria lived and conducted their businesses peacefully. Today, our homeland is a shadow of its former self because of the constant pulling down of one another by some leaders,” he lamented.

He attributed the decline to infighting, falsehoods, and denigrating messages spread by political camps, urging leaders to end such practices for peace and development to return.

Quoting the Chinese philosopher Mao Zedong’s famous saying, “Let a thousand flowers bloom,” Nwuche appealed to stakeholders to shun divisive rhetoric and work with unity of purpose to sensitize and mobilize the people ahead of the 2027 polls.

The ex-lawmaker also recalled being a victim of spurious allegations in the past, designed to tarnish his reputation and confer undue advantage on rivals, but thanked God and the people for their support during those trials.

He advised incoming council chairmen to emulate the fairness and inclusiveness of the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, who, as a council chairman, built one of the best council secretariats in the country.

Nwuche further urged Ekpeye youths to shun cultism, tasked traditional rulers to work in unity, and encouraged citizens to hold elected officials accountable while being cautious in recommending individuals for leadership positions.