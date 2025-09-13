NUPRC: Nigeria records lowest reported Crude Oil losses in 16 years

…as reported daily losses fall to 9,600 barrels in July

Nigeria’s upstream oil sector has reported a marked decline in crude oil losses attributed to unauthorized activities and metering inaccuracies, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said in its latest report.

The Commission’s data shows that daily crude oil losses in July 2025 averaged 9,600 barrels per day (bpd) — the lowest reported level since 2009, when losses were recorded at 8,500 bpd. Covering trends from January to July 2025, the report puts total losses at 2.04 million barrels, averaging 9,600 bpd over the seven months, and representing a 50.2% reduction compared with the 4.1 million barrels reported for all of 2024 (11,300 bpd average).

The NUPRC’s figures also contrast sharply with reported peak losses in 2021, when losses were recorded at 37.6 million barrels (an average of 102,900 bpd). The Commission attributes the downward trend to regulatory changes and operational measures implemented since the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021.

Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, NUPRC Chief Executive, said the Commission’s regulatory interventions and cooperation with partners have contributed to the improvement. “Our collaborative efforts with security agencies, operators, and communities, combined with strategic regulatory interventions, are yielding tangible results,” he said in a statement accompanying the report.

The NUPRC outlined a two-pronged approach in its report: strengthening partnerships to improve surveillance and infrastructure protection, and tightening regulatory oversight to improve metering accuracy and transparency. The Commission also said it has conducted a comprehensive metering audit of upstream facilities and approved 37 new crude oil evacuation routes to improve logistical capacity and security for production flows.

Industry analysts quoted in response to the report described the decline as significant for the sector. An energy analyst in Lagos said the reported reduction could have positive implications for government revenues and investor sentiment, while noting that continued oversight and investment would be important to sustain gains.

The NUPRC report is available for review by stakeholders and industry participants.