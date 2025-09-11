NUPRC named most outstanding agency, Komolafe’s leadership commended

The NUPRC boss, Gbenga Komolafe.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has been named the most transparent and outstanding government agency in the country, earning praise for the leadership of its Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe.

In a statement issued in Ghana on Wednesday, the Public Space Tracker in West Africa said NUPRC has become a model of accountability and efficiency in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector since Komolafe assumed office. The organisation noted that the Commission has demonstrated “remarkable openness, policy innovation, and integrity in the management of Nigeria’s upstream petroleum resources.”

Dr. Ousman Zaharadeen, Convener of the group, described the Commission’s performance as exemplary, saying it reflects how regulatory agencies should function in a democracy.

“Engr. Gbenga Komolafe has proven that with purposeful leadership, a government institution can be both transparent and efficient. The NUPRC has excelled in publishing credible information, engaging stakeholders with sincerity, and ensuring that Nigeria’s petroleum resources are managed with fairness and accountability. For us, this makes it the most transparent and outstanding agency in Nigeria today,” Zaharadeen said.

He explained that the Commission’s consistent practice of publishing industry statistics, ensuring compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and engaging with stakeholders has restored confidence among investors, civil society organisations, and citizens. According to him, these steps have also boosted Nigeria’s global image in resource governance.

Zaharadeen noted that the Commission’s initiatives have reduced opacity in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, which has long been dogged by secrecy and corruption. “The Commission’s insistence on real-time monitoring of crude oil production and its strong regulatory oversight have curbed leakages and boosted government revenues. Its engagement with host communities has also demonstrated that extractive governance can be people-centred and inclusive,” he said.

The statement further commended NUPRC’s collaborative role in addressing oil theft, pointing out that its efforts have been central to recent improvements in production and revenue generation.

“The openness with which NUPRC operates has earned it credibility not only at home but also abroad. This is why Nigeria now attracts more serious-minded investors who can see that the rules are clear, consistent, and fairly applied,” Zaharadeen stated.

The group urged other government agencies to emulate NUPRC’s approach, stressing that transparency and accountability are critical to rebuilding citizens’ trust in governance. “Beyond petroleum, Nigeria needs regulators in every sector who can match the example of NUPRC. This is not about propaganda but about measurable actions that strengthen institutions, reassure investors, and benefit ordinary citizens,” the convener said.

While calling for sustained reforms, Public Space Tracker in West Africa expressed confidence that Komolafe’s leadership would continue to deepen transparency, strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal base, and drive the country’s transition towards a more accountable resource economy.

“The NUPRC has earned our recognition as the most transparent and outstanding agency in the federation. We commend Engr. Komolafe for his exemplary leadership and urge him to sustain this trajectory of openness, accountability, and innovation in the service of the Nigerian people,” the statement concluded.

