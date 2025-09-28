NUPRC calls for dialogue to resolve Dangote, PENGASSAN dispute

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Abuja—The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, has urged Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to resolve their dispute through dialogue, warning against actions that could disrupt the nation’s energy supply.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, Komolafe also appealed to the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to join in finding common ground with Dangote Refinery, stressing that industrial disagreements should not be allowed to threaten national energy stability.

A statement by the Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, quoted the NUPRC boss as saying: “Regardless of the fact that the issues involved are purely mid and downstream affairs, our take is that parties should refrain from what will cause disruption in energy supply in the country. We believe that the issues involved are matters that parties can sit down, discuss, and resolve amicably for the good of the nation.”

The dispute arose following the dismissal of some workers at Dangote Refinery, which PENGASSAN described as unfair and unacceptable. The union accused the refinery of violating labour rights and threatened industrial action if the matter is not resolved. Dangote Refinery, however, insists its employment and disciplinary procedures comply with international best practices.

Concerns have mounted over possible disruptions at the refinery, which is central to Nigeria’s push for self-sufficiency in refined petroleum products.

Beyond labour relations, Komolafe highlighted significant progress in tackling crude oil losses, attributing it to a mix of kinetic and non-kinetic measures introduced by the Commission in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directives. He revealed that crude oil losses had dropped by about 90 per cent since 2021, thanks to tighter regulations and improved security collaboration.

According to him, the Commission has introduced two pioneering frameworks — the Upstream Measurement Regulation and the Advanced Cargo Declaration Regulation — to ensure every barrel of crude loaded at Nigeria’s terminals is digitally tracked to the discharge point.

“For the first time in over 70 years of oil exploration in Nigeria, we now have regulations that track every molecule of crude oil from the loading point to the discharge point. If a tanker loads one million barrels and discharges above the permitted volume, the system will instantly flag it,” Komolafe explained.

He further disclosed that nearly 700 metering facilities had undergone integrity assessments as part of an engineering audit designed to strengthen transparency in crude oil measurement.

While stressing that the regulatory framework had greatly reduced crude theft, Komolafe emphasized that industrial harmony in the oil and gas sector—particularly resolving the dispute involving Dangote Refinery and PENGASSAN—remained vital for sustaining investor confidence and ensuring uninterrupted energy supply.