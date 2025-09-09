NUPENG calls off strike after DSS brokered truce with govt, unions

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has called off its industrial action after the Department of State Services (DSS) brokered a truce between the Federal Government, oil industry stakeholders, and organised labour.

It was gathered that the resolution followed a high-level meeting convened in Abuja, which brought together key government officials, representatives of Dangote Refinery, and leaders of major trade unions.

Those in attendance included the Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun; Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; and the Dangote Refinery delegation led by Alhaji Sayyu Dantata.

Also present were labour leaders: Mr. Akpouha Williams of NUPENG, Mr. Benson Upah of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Dr. NA Toto, mni, of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

After hours of deliberation, both parties resolved to uphold existing labour laws, with an emphasis that employees must not be compelled to join any union and should retain the freedom to either affiliate with or decline membership in any labour body.

Other outstanding issues of contention were also resolved, culminating in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by all stakeholders.

The agreement led to the immediate suspension of NUPENG’s strike action, which had threatened to disrupt the country’s petroleum supply and distribution.

Government officials hailed the outcome as a significant step towards industrial peace, while labour leaders reaffirmed their commitment to protecting workers’ rights within the boundaries of the law.

Vanguard News