NUPENG accuses Dangote of breaching DSS-brokered pact, warns strike may be imminent

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has accused the management of the Dangote Group of violating a peace agreement brokered at the Department of State Services (DSS) Headquarters on September 9, 2025, warning that a nationwide strike may be unavoidable.

In a statement signed by its President, Prince Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, NUPENG placed its members nationwide on red alert, urging them to prepare for a possible resumption of the suspended industrial action.

The union said the DSS-brokered resolution, attended by three federal ministers and a Deputy Director-General of the DSS, affirmed the right of workers to unionise. However, NUPENG alleged that on September 10, Dangote Group directed its truck drivers, many of whom are long-standing members of NUPENG’s Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch, to remove union stickers from their trucks.

According to the statement, the following day, the drivers were further instructed to forcefully drive into the Dangote Refinery to load products. They were denied entry for violating the refinery’s loading regulations.

NUPENG condemned the alleged actions as a disregard for official institutions and the laws of Nigeria, warning that no individual should be allowed to override agreements endorsed by government authorities.

The union called on the Federal Government to prevent the misuse of security agents in the dispute and urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), civil society organisations, and international labour bodies to stand in solidarity.

“By this statement, we are placing all our members on red alert for the possible resumption of the suspended nationwide industrial action,” the union warned, insisting that “wealth cannot place anyone above the law.”

NUPENG reassured Nigerians of its commitment to the nation’s progress, describing itself as a patriotic and responsible organisation.

As at press time, the Dangote Group had yet to respond to the allegations.