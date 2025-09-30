NULGE begins 7-day strike over sacking of 300 members in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, has ordered a seven-day warning strike following the sack of no fewer than 300 staff of members of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, by the council chairman, Dr. Chidi Lloyd.

NULGE disclosed this decision in a letter by its State Secretary, Sunday Adeniran, to all State Officers and Chairmen of chapters of the 23 local government area in the state.Adeniran in the letter noted that the decision came after a meeting of the state executive of the body, noting that the action would last for seven days.

The letter ordered staff members of the 23 councils of the state to withdraw their services, describing the action of LLoyd ad callus and unfair.The letter read: “The State leadership of NULGE, Rivers State chapter hereby notify you that the State Executive Council, SEC, of the union at its meeting held on September 29, 2025, resolved to embark on a 7-day warning strike.

“Accordingly, effective from mid-night of September 30, 2025, all local government employees across the state are hereby directed to withdraw their services immediately until further notice.

“This action has become necessary in view of the callous and unfair action of the chairman of Emohua council in denying our members their salaries. “We count on your cooperation and solidarity in ensuring full compliance with this directive.”