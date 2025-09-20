Nsukka Catholic Diocese confirms killing of priest

By Alumona Ukwueze, Nsukka

The Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Enugu State, has confirmed the killing of one of its priests, Rev. Fr. Matthew Eya.

The cleric was shot dead on Friday along the Eha-Alumonah–Eha-Ndiagu road in Nsukka Local Government Area, an incident that has thrown the community into mourning.

Witnesses said Fr. Eya was attacked while driving his cream-coloured Toyota Corolla, which was later found riddled with bullets and stained with blood. A viral video from the scene showed parishioners weeping and lamenting around the vehicle.

In a statement, the Chancellor of the Diocese, Fr. Cajetan Iyidobi, described the incident as devastating.

“Shocked to the marrow, it is with crushing pain and sorrow, yet with total submission to the will of the Almighty God and firm hope in the resurrection of the dead, that I inform you of the tragic death of our brother, Rev. Fr. Matthew Eya,” the statement read.

Fr. Iyidobi appealed for prayers and urged the faithful to seek strength and consolation in God during this period of grief.

As of press time, the police had yet to issue an official statement on the killing.