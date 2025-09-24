NSIB blames Abuja-Kaduna train derailment on malfunctioned switch mechanism

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Wednesday said that a malfunctioned switch mechanism was responsible for the Abuja-Kaduna train derailment that occurred at Asham Station on Aug. 26.

This is contained in the bureau`s preliminary report made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The derailment involving train number AK 1, operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), with locomotive registration CDD5c2 2701, had persons on board, including NRC crew members, security personnel, and service staff.

According to the report, the Asham station automatic crossing point switch mechanism was found unserviceable.

The NSIB stated that NRC personnel had only initial training and no formal refresher training, and that the operational and maintenance equipment, including spare parts, were not readily accessible.

“The train derailed shortly after passing the track switch point at Asham station. The forward locomotive and seven adjoining coaches derailed. Twenty-one passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries, while no fatalities were recorded.

“The occurrence was the second derailment at Asham Station within 13 months. Some sleepers at Asham Station that had been damaged in the previous occurrence were only patched.

“The Asham Station automatic crossing point switch mechanism was found unserviceable, and the switch point was manually operated and locked with the point clip. The point clip was broken.

“NRC personnel had only initial training and no formal refresher training.

“The Operational, Equipment and Maintenance (OEM) and spare parts were not readily accessible, while some instruments remained deferred and unserviceable, such as Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and clocks.’’

The NSIB recommended that the NRC ensure that all sleepers affected by derailments are replaced to guarantee track stability and prevent further derailments.

“Also consider replacing all point switches at Asham Station and along the Abuja–Kaduna route with original equipment manufacturer parts to ensure reliability and safety in switch operations, thereby reducing the risk of accidents.

“The NRC should consider addressing all areas where cautionary advisories are issued to train drivers, to enhance operational safety and minimise the risk of accidents.

“The NRC should provide formal refresher training for NRC personnel to ensure staff remain up to date with safety procedures and operational best practices.’’

The bureau advised the NRC to restore all defective equipment – including communication equipment, Closed-Circuit Television cameras, clocks, and other critical instruments – to OEM standards, as they are vital for effective monitoring, safety, and operational efficiency.

It said the final report would present detailed conclusions and additional recommendations to enhance rail safety in Nigeria.

“Further investigation before the final report is released will include the examination of track alignment and infrastructure condition, inspection of locomotives and derailed coaches (brakes, wheels, bogies).’’

It added that the final report would capture the review of crew statements (driver, assistant driver, conductors, and guards).

“The final report will reflect an analysis of train operation records, collection and reviewing passenger and eyewitness accounts and further analyse the broken point clip,’’ it said.

