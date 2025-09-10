NSE extends membership invitation to Alaafin of Oyo

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has officially extended membership invitation to Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade.

The NSE President, Mrs Margaret Oguntala, made the invitation to the traditional ruler when she led a delegation of the society to pay homage to him at his palace on Wednesday in Oyo town.

Oguntala described Oba Owoade as a seasoned mechanical engineer with international experience whose wealth of knowledge would be useful to the engineering body and society at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the body also used the occasion to officially invite the highly regarded traditional ruler to its forthcoming conference, slated for December in Ibadan.

In his response, Oba Owoade, while accepting the invitation, described the NSE as providers of solutions whose contribution to the development of the nation could not be overemphasised.

“Engineers’ problem-solving skills, creativity, and attention to detail enable them to develop practical solutions that address complex challenges.

“As engineers our work has a significant impact on society, driving progress and improving lives,” he said.

The royal father promised to continue supporting the activities of the Nigerian Society of Engineers in Oyo State and the country at large.

Vanguard News