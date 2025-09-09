NSCDC moves to re-enforce security on critical assets in Adamawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Adamawa Command, on Tuesday, expressed its readiness to reinforce security on Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) in the state.

Mr Nyako Baba, the command’s spokesperson, quoted Mr Idris Bande, the NSCD’s state Commandant, as saying in a statement in Yola.

He said that the command’s decision was part of the outcome of a meeting held with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President.

Bande insisted that safeguarding critical infrastructure was part of their core mandate in line with the Corps’ Amended Act of 2007.

The commandant said that the emerging terrorism, vandalism, cyber-attacks and insider collusion related threats required an intelligence-led and multi-agency response.

According to him, security agencies present at the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to collective responsibility under the NSCDC’s lead role.

The military, police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service.

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), traditional institutions, community leaders and private security operators, were among the security agencies at the meeting, he said.

Bande stressed the need for synergy through joint risk assessments, intelligence sharing, coordinated training and avoidance of inter-agency rivalry.

He said that all arrests connected to power, telecommunications and transportation infrastructure should be handed over to NSCDC for prosecution in line with NSA directives.

The commandant stressed the need to form an inter-agency taskforce to enhance operation in the protection of vulnerable infrastructure, among others.

He called for enhanced unity and collaboration to serve as a model for security management in the state.

Vanguard News