NSA’s office dismisses El-Rufai’s claim of ransom payments to bandits

Nasir El-Rufai

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has dismissed as false the claim by former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, that the government pays incentives to bandits.

El-Rufai had alleged in a television interview on Sunday that the ONSA coordinates a policy of ransom payments and inducements to criminal groups.

In a statement by Mr Zakari Mijinyawa on Monday in Abuja, ONSA described the allegation as baseless and contrary to facts on the ground.

“At no time has ONSA, or any arm of government under this administration, engaged in ransom payments or inducements to criminals,” he said.

Mijinyawa explained that the government had instead warned citizens against paying ransom, stressing that such actions only embolden criminal elements.

He said the administration adopted a dual strategy of kinetic military operations and community engagement, which had yielded positive results in Kaduna State.

He noted that communities in Igabi, Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas, once under siege, were now enjoying relative peace due to sustained military action.

According to him, security forces have eliminated several notorious bandit leaders, including Boderi, Baleri, Sani Yellow Janburos, Buhari and Boka, while leaders of Ansaru who attempted to establish bases in Kaduna had been apprehended.

“These victories were not without sacrifices as some of our gallant officers paid the supreme price,” he said.

Mijinyawa said it was unfair for a former governor to downplay such sacrifices, and urged political actors to refrain from dragging national security institutions into partisan debates.

“The fight against banditry is a collective struggle, not a platform for political point-scoring,” he added.