November Poll: I’ll return Anambra to the people – YPP Guber candidate

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the November 8 Anambra election, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has promised to return the state to the people if elected.

Speaking during a media briefing at Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area, Chukwuma expressed delight that his message of restoring joy across Anambra was resonating with the people.

“I am excited with the organic support I’m getting across the 21 local government areas. Anambra people are tired of primordial zoning. By the special grace of God, I will return the state to the people by ensuring that the local government system works effectively,” he said.

The YPP candidate pledged to uphold democratic principles and the rule of law, stressing that each arm of government would enjoy full independence under his leadership.

“I don’t want to have a legislature in my pocket. Lawmakers were elected by their constituents who expect dividends of democracy from them. I will not only support but champion their independence. Local government autonomy will be sacrosanct, and I will not interfere in their activities, especially in funding and delivery of grassroots development. Security votes will be properly deployed to ensure Anambra is safe,” he assured.

On the recent clash between traders and operatives of OCHA Brigade in Onitsha, Chukwuma said he personally visited the scene to calm tensions.

“When I heard about the incident, I felt compelled to visit. I addressed the traders, urged them not to take laws into their hands, and reminded them that it is our collective duty to hold government accountable,” he explained.

He added that he later visited the General Hospital to check on the injured, pledging to always show concern for the welfare of citizens.

Chukwuma further vowed to reform revenue collection in the state, stating: “As governor, I will not encourage the use of illegal agents for tax collection. I will deploy technology to ensure transparency. I will not engage in mudslinging. I will be open, transparent, and take full responsibility for government actions, because the buck stops on my table.”

He concluded by reaffirming his aspiration to serve Anambra with integrity: “We are supposed to be a society governed by the rule of law. That is the kind of leadership I intend to offer.”