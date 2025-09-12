NOUN Governing Council assures fairness in vice-chancellor selection

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Governing Council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has dismissed social media reports alleging that a potential candidate for the office of Vice-Chancellor was excluded from consideration.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, the Director of Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Sheme, clarified that the list being circulated as a “congregation list” is neither final nor a determinant of those qualified for the position.

“The names of members on the so-called congregation list are not final and in no way represent the list of members qualified to be Vice-Chancellor. Indeed, the said name has been included in the congregation list,” the statement read.

Sheme further explained that the application process for the post of Vice-Chancellor, which was advertised in three national newspapers, is still ongoing and will remain open until the stipulated deadline.

“The search for the next Vice-Chancellor is not foreclosed. It is a work in progress which continues until the advertised deadline is reached,” he added.

The governing council assured the university community that the selection exercise would be transparent, fair, and just to all aspirants. It also urged the public to disregard reports aimed at misinforming the public and creating unnecessary controversy around the process.