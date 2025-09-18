Nothing stops Seyi Tinubu from running for Lagos State governor – Bwala

Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala has defended Seyi Tinubu’s political ambitions, saying the president’s son is qualified to contest for the office of the governorship of Lagos State.

Speaking on The Clarity Zone podcast posted on YouTube on Wednesday, Bwala dismissed claims that Seyi’s political relevance is tied solely to his father’s influence, arguing that the younger Tinubu has carved out his own identity as a unifier among Nigerian youths.

“If Seyi Tinubu’s father is the president, what stops him from running for Lagos State governor? Seyi Tinubu can even challenge his father in the next election,” Bwala said.

He described Seyi as “humble and unassuming” despite his privileged upbringing as the son of a former Lagos governor and now Nigeria’s president.

According to Bwala, Seyi has consistently built friendships and supported young people in finding opportunities in government, even those from opposition parties.

“At a point, he was even criticised for the people he brought into government, who were mostly Obidients. That tells you he doesn’t have biases,” he explained.

Bwala also shared that his own history of criticising the Tinubu administration has not strained his relationship with Seyi, describing the president’s son as mature enough to separate politics from personal ties.

He further highlighted that, unlike many children of past Nigerian leaders, Seyi Tinubu has not been linked to scandals or controversies.

“You will never see him attacking people on social media, even though his father is one of the most vilified in recent memory. He has built relationships even with critics of this government,” Bwala said.

He urged Nigerians to judge Seyi based on direct encounters rather than public opinion.

“Until you experience somebody, don’t have an opinion of them. Too many people inherit other people’s problems without any personal encounter,” he added.

Vanguard News