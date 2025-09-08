Northern Youths petition senate to review security committee leadership

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — A coalition under the banner Northern Youth for Peace and Progress has petitioned Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio, asking the National Assembly to review the leadership of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

Speaking in Kaduna on Monday, the group said the petition is non-partisan and intended to promote accountability and transparency in the Senate’s oversight of security matters.

The coalition’s coordinator, Comrade Hassan Sadau, said the action was taken to encourage stronger legislative oversight and restore public confidence.

The petition asks the Senate to review the committee’s leadership pending any further inquiries and to refer the matter to the Senate Ethics Committee for consideration.

The group said the request was prompted by concerns about security challenges in parts of the North and the need for robust legislative engagement to address those issues.

It called on the Senate to demonstrate commitment to transparency and good governance through appropriate action.

The petition has been formally submitted to the Office of the Senate President for consideration.