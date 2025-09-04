Northern youth leader donates salary to support National Library project

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

A northern youth leader, Khamis Darazo, has pledged his September salary to support the completion of the National Library project championed by First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Darazo described the National Library as “a symbol of Nigeria’s intellectual pride and a legacy,” noting that its completion would inspire future generations.

He praised the First Lady’s call for support, saying it underscores the importance of education to national development.

“I believe in the President’s vision for a prosperous Nigeria. Education is the foundation of that prosperity, and the National Library will stand as a pillar for generations,” he said.

The National Library project, initiated decades ago, has faced delays largely due to funding challenges.

Darazo has been actively involved in civic activities and advocacy for government initiatives.