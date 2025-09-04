Northern Youth Council rejects state police, warns of political abuse

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has rejected the proposed creation of state police, describing it as a misplaced priority that would worsen Nigeria’s security challenges rather than resolve them.

In a statement issued by its National President, Isah Abubakar, the group argued that establishing state police would duplicate the roles of existing security agencies while ignoring the fundamental problems confronting the Nigeria Police Force and other security institutions.

According to the Council, the country’s current security architecture is already burdened by chronic underfunding, manpower shortages, inadequate equipment, poor welfare for personnel, and persistent allegations of corruption.

“Creating new agencies will only compound these problems instead of solving them,” Abubakar said, stressing that it would be more effective to recruit and train additional personnel into the existing Nigeria Police Force, with guarantees of adequate welfare and allowances.

The group also expressed concern that state-controlled police outfits would fall under the direct influence of politicians, leading to abuses and violations of citizens’ fundamental human rights.

“The Nigerian politicians are not yet ready to accommodate such a complex system or enjoy the authority of security independent of the state. We are very sure they will abuse it,” Abubakar warned.

Instead, the NYCN urged the federal government to set up a committee to begin a total overhaul and expansion of the Nigeria Police Force. The Council maintained that a nation of over 200 million people requires a police force of at least 5 million personnel, compared to the current workforce of fewer than 300,000.

“At a time of crucial decisions like this, we must add our voice to say no to state police,” Abubakar said, insisting that history would vindicate the group’s position.