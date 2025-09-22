Northern Groups criticise SERAP, Amnesty over calls on Sowore’s case

Omoyele Sowore

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Two Northern organisations have criticised the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and Amnesty International (AI) for asking President Bola Tinubu to direct the withdrawal of charges against activist Omoyele Sowore, saying such requests risk being seen as interference in ongoing judicial proceedings.

The groups — the Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) and the Northern Minorities Back Tinubu Group — said in separate statements that they prefer judicial matters be allowed to proceed through the courts. NEYGA’s spokesman, Mallam Ibrahim Dan-Musa, said the rule of law should be respected and that citizens should allow the legal process to take its course.

“Calls for executive intervention in ongoing cases could undermine the independence of judicial processes,” the group said in its statement, urging that Sowore’s legal options, including any counter-suit, be pursued through the courts.

The Northern Minorities Back Tinubu Group, represented by Comrade Jacob Edi, made similar remarks, noting that courts are best placed to determine the legality of any statements or actions under review. The group said the outcome of the case could contribute to legal precedent and jurisprudence.

Both organisations called on Nigerians to support the independence of the judiciary and to allow the courts and security agencies to carry out their constitutional roles without external interference.