North must speak with one voice on security, economy, says Governor Lawal

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has called for a binding commitment among the 19 northern states to speak with one voice on security and economic development.

He made the call on Monday while chairing the opening of the Northern Nigeria Investment and Industrialization Summit at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the summit was organized by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), under the leadership of Professor Ango Abdullahi.

The theme of the summit, “Unlocking Strategic Opportunities,” brought together stakeholders from across the northern region to deliberate on key economic and security challenges.

Commending the NEF, Governor Lawal said the focus on mining, agriculture, and power was a deliberate strategy, describing them as the pillars upon which prosperity in the region must be built.

“In Zamfara, we are aware of the paradox we face: a land blessed with immense mineral wealth and vast arable land, yet our people have not fully reaped the dividends. The key question for us as leaders is not what needs to be done, but how we can collectively turn potential into prosperity,” he said.

He stressed that ensuring security is central to development:

“A safe North is a bankable North. Investors will not commit capital where it is not safe. We must integrate our security architectures, share intelligence in real time, and foster greater community policing to create a predictable environment.”

Governor Lawal outlined Zamfara’s efforts to formalize the mining sector, revitalize agriculture through mechanization and agro-processing, and promote access to credit.

He further proposed a Northern Nigerian Economic Compact—a commitment among the 19 states to present a unified front in economic and security matters, create a single investment window for major investors, and jointly develop critical infrastructure such as power, rail, and fibre optics to better connect the region.