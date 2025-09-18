North had Buhari’s two terms, Tinubu must complete South’s — NYCN President

…seeks second term as youth council president

…vows to deploy technology for youth empowerment

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, has declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

He argued that, just as former President Muhammadu Buhari from the North served two uninterrupted terms, the South should also be allowed to complete its two terms through Tinubu’s second tenure.

Sukubo made this known in Ibadan, Oyo State, during a consultative meeting with NYCN stakeholders from the South-West geopolitical zone. The meeting was also aimed at rallying support for his own re-election bid at the NYCN National Elective Congress scheduled for this weekend.

Speaking at the event, Sukubo said his endorsement of Tinubu was informed by considerations of fairness and continuity, adding that Tinubu’s government should be given the opportunity to build on its programmes.

“Given that the late President Buhari from the North had two uninterrupted terms, it is only fair and just that the South also completes its two terms through President Tinubu’s re-election,” Sukubo stated.

He downplayed criticisms of Tinubu’s performance, noting that it was common for Nigerians to believe someone else could have done better than the person in office.

Sukubo, who is seeking another four-year term, said he would focus on using emerging digital innovations to strengthen youth leadership and development if returned to office.

“My vision is to harness the energy and creativity of young people while amplifying their voices for national growth and development.

“We will leverage technology to create opportunities that meet the needs of Nigerian youths in today’s fast-changing world,” he said.

Sukubo acknowledged the role of the South-West in youth mobilisation and said the zone has been well represented in the council’s leadership structure over the years.

“My decision to consult widely with key stakeholders in the South-West was informed by the immense impact this zone has on the future of Nigerian youth.

“Over time, I have ensured the South-West enjoys the highest representation in the National Executive Committee of NYCN in recognition of its support and contributions,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Forum of State Chairmen of NYCN and Oyo State Chairman, Comr. Abdulsalam Abdulquadri, said the South-West zone would work with other regions ahead of the congress.

“The South-West zone is fully behind Amb. Sukubo. We are working with other geopolitical zones to deliver victory for him at the National Elective Congress,” Abdulquadri said.

Also speaking, Comr. Olalekan James, a South-West youth leader and convener of the meeting, criticised attempts to remove Sukubo’s leadership outside of the NYCN constitution.

“Let it be known that the Sukubo-led National Executive can only be removed through constitutional means, in a National Elective Congress, not by any unconstitutional or kangaroo process,” he said.

James noted that the South-West has historically played a major role in shaping NYCN’s leadership and reiterated the zone’s support for Sukubo’s team.

The Director-General of Sukubo’s campaign, Comr. Temple Chinedu Chika, called on stakeholders to mobilise ahead of the election.

Sukubo expressed optimism that his consultations across the South-West and other parts of the country would lead to strong backing at the congress.