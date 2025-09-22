NOHIL orthopaedic doctors raise alarm over socio-economic toll of orthopaedic trauma

By Chioma Obinna

Medical experts have warned that trauma remains one of the world’s leading health challenges, with devastating medical and economic consequences.

The experts at the 46th Annual Scientific Conference of the National Orthopaedic Hospital Igbobi Lagos, NOHIL, themed: “Socio-Economic Burden of Orthopaedic Trauma: Nipping the Menace in the Bud”, called for urgent government intervention to strengthen Nigeria’s trauma response systems.

Speaking, the Acting Medical Director of NOHIL, Dr. Wakeel Lawal, disclosed that trauma kills 4.4 million people annually and accounts for 8 per cent of global deaths.

“Road traffic crashes alone are the leading cause of death for people aged 5–29 years, and Nigeria bears a significant share of this toll,” Lawal said.

He stressed that the conference was both timely and crucial, given the devastating impact of trauma not only on patients and families but also on the social and economic fabric of society.

“From loss of productivity and escalating healthcare costs, to the emotional tolls on caregivers and communities, this conference addresses profound issues that are often underestimated. It provides us with a platform to explore these challenges, share evidence-based solutions, and propose sustainable strategies for both prevention and effective management,” he said.

Lawal charged participants and policymakers to ensure that the conference outcomes translate into tangible reforms. “Our discussions must lead to action that will reduce the incidence of trauma, strengthen our health system, and ultimately alleviate the social burden on our community,” he declared.

The Head Education and Training Schools, Dr. Ranti Babalola urged the government to prioritise a National Strategic Surgical Plan for disaster response, identifying weak pre-hospital care, limited access to emergency facilities, and poor trauma response systems as major gaps.

He further called on participants to engage actively, stressing that solutions would not emerge from isolated efforts but from collective determination to bridge gaps between policy, practice, and innovation.

Delivering the keynote address, a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Olatunji Idowu, stressed that trauma is not only a medical problem but also a socio-economic crisis.

“When someone suffers orthopaedic trauma, they are immobilised and unable to work. Families lose income, caregivers are forced to abandon jobs, and the resulting financial strain can plunge households into poverty,” Idowu said.

He explained that the burden extends beyond households to the healthcare system itself. “When you come to the hospital, you have to pay for registration, diagnostic activities like X-rays, CT scans and MRI, as well as operations, medications and physiotherapy. Those are the direct costs. Then there are indirect costs loss of income, caregivers abandoning their jobs, and even the strain on the hospital and government resources,” he added.

Idowu blamed poor road safety enforcement, bad infrastructure, and reliance on unqualified traditional bone setters for worsening trauma outcomes.

“Most of these so-called accidents are preventable. Without stronger regulations and public education, the numbers will only grow,” he warned.

He called on government to provide safer roads, ensure drivers adhere to speed limits, and equip companies with adequate safety tools for workers.

He also appealed to individuals to make “adequate and rational decisions” in seeking treatment, rather than first patronising unqualified centres that worsen cases before hospital presentation.

A consultant psychiatrist, Dr. Gbonjubola Babalola-Abiri, noted that the high volume of trauma cases overstretches hospitals, leading to longer waiting times and burnout among health workers.

He described burnout as a silent but widespread crisis.

“Fatigue, depression, and substance use are common symptoms among medical staff. Healthcare institutions must begin to prioritise the mental well-being of workers,” she said.

The two-day conference brought together orthopaedic specialists, psychiatrists, policymakers and other stakeholders to discuss practical solutions for reducing preventable injuries and improving trauma care delivery in the country.