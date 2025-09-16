NOA urges Enugu residents to respect Nigeria flag, national values

Staff of NOA during sensitisation of Enugu residents on national values on Tuesday.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Enugu residents to respect the Nigerian flag and uphold the national values for which the country is known.

Mrs. Clara Nwachukwu, the State Director of NOA, Enugu, made the call at the “Nationwide Enlightenment Campaign on Government Policies, National Values, Security Awareness, Disaster Preparedness and National Identity” on Tuesday in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency also sensitized the residents on the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) process, flooding, and security, urging them to report any strange movements around them.

Nwachukwu emphasised the need for Nigerians to respect national symbols and imbue them with values worthy of Nigeria, thereby making the country great again.

She said, “I want Enugu residents to continue to hold our national flag high and to join hands in making Nigeria great again by respecting the national symbols.

“Nigeria is our only country; we don’t have any other country to call our own.

“Continue to praise Nigeria and be proud of Nigeria’s national symbols and continue to sing national anthem by reading meaning into it,” Nwachukwu advised.

The state director explained that the national sensitisation is focused on five thematic areas of development, adding that the agency has designated September 6 to celebrate the national flag, anthem, coat of arms, and national pledge.

“If Nigerians seems to have forgotten these values that we are known for, we’ll go out again to remind them and reorient them on the need to continue to love Nigeria,” she said.

She added that the agency will continue to sensitise Nigerians to embrace government policies and programmes.

The Head of Department, Programmes, NOA Enugu, Dr. Eucharia Onyia, explained that, aside from the conference, the agency had engaged in news conferences and town hall meetings to educate Enugu residents on national values.

She stated that for Nigeria to be respected by other countries, its citizens must respect its national values and symbols as well as show honesty and patriotism in all they do.

Onyia, however, called on governments to build strong institutions to ensure that these values were respected and obeyed, stressing that if the laws were enforced, anyone who violated them would be punished.

On her part, the Head of Civil, Value, and Democracy Education at NOA, Enugu, Mrs. Priscilla Agana, described the value as symbols of unity, pride, and identity of Nigeria.

“Nigerians should not deface our national symbols but respect them.

“We are also trying to correct and give proper rendition of the re-adopted national anthem as some people don’t know it,” she said.