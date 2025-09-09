NOA sensitises Kogi residents on flood mitigation, security awareness

Issa-Onilu

Mr Patrick Edogbanya, the State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kogi, has urged citizens to embrace positive change, reject shortcuts to wealth, and uphold diligence and integrity.

Edogbanya stated this on Tuesday in Lokoja during a sensitisation walk organised by NOA aimed to promote positive attitudinal change and community engagement towards building a safe and secure nation.

He said that the rally and advocacy campaign were being carried out simultaneously across the 21 local government areas of Kogi.

According to Edogbanya, security is everybody’s business and urged citizens to always be security conscious and report suspicious movements in their environment.

The NOA director also sensitised the public to flood alerts, urging those living in flood-prone areas to relocate to higher ground.

He emphasised the importance of following early warning advisories from NiMet and proper waste disposal to reduce flooding risks and disasters in the state.

“NOA is urging citizens to take personal responsibility, remain security conscious, secure their homes, report strange activities, know their neighbors, and build united communities.

“The Agency is promoting national values and discouraging extreme graduation practices inconsistent with Nigerian traditions.

“We are also emphasising the need for patriotism and respect for national symbols,” Edogbanya said.

Mr Augustine Ogbonnikan, NOA Head of Programmes, said the campaign was an opportunity to enlighten the public on government policies and programmes such as the NELFUND and others.

He reiterated that the programme aimed to foster a more informed, secure, and ethical society by mobilising Nigerians to unite with the agency in addressing pressing issues.

Ogbonnikan emphasized the importance of patriotism and respect for national symbols, including the national anthem, flag, and currency.

“By promoting national values and security awareness, NOA hopes to build a safe and secure nation where citizens can live without fear of insecurity,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the roadshow sensitisation campaign was carried out in various languages, including Okun, Igala, Ebira, Yoruba, Hausa, Nupe, and Pidgin English.

The advocacy walk started at Ganaja junction under bridge to Anyigba Park to FEN junction to Andankolo junction and terminated at the Post Office area of Lokoja.

Vanguard News