No vacancy for deputy gov position in Benue – Gov Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has dispelled rumours that he intends to drop his Deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor insisted that there is no vacancy for the position in the state, contrary to speculations by rumour mongers.

There have been widespread speculations about the fate of the Deputy Governor ahead of the coming elections, with many speculating that the governor was shopping for his replacement.

However, speaking Monday at the swearing in of new Commissioners at Government House Makurdi, Governor Alia stated that he had never contemplated getting a replacement for the incumbent.

He vouched for the competence and capability of Dr. Ode, who he acknowledged had been dutiful and committed to his responsibilities as Deputy Governor.

The Governor said, “There is no vacancy for any Deputy Governor in 2027. I have a Deputy Governor who understands governance, who is people-oriented. He is always with the people and for the people, one who is very cerebral.

“For anyone thinking otherwise I do not know. My deputy is very capable. He has all the capacity it takes to perform his functions. He understands what is good for Benue and that is what he is doing exactly.

“So if anybody is eating and dreaming Deputy, there is no vacancy. I love him, I enjoy working with him. I enjoy a personal relationship with him, so for those wishing the negativity, they won’t have their way.”