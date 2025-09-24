No room for crisis in Warri, peace a necessity for sustainable development — CEPEJ boss

…Tasks Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo Groups on Peaceful Coexistence

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BURUTU — The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), Comrade (Dr) Sheriff Mulade, has urged the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo ethnic nationalities in Warri Federal Constituency to uphold the culture of peaceful coexistence that has endured since the end of the Warri crisis over a decade ago.

Mulade, who is the Ibe-serimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, made the appeal during this year’s International Day of Peace celebration in Warri, themed “Act Now for a Peaceful World.”

He stressed that peace in Warri and its environs must be sustained, describing it as the bedrock of sustainable development.

“As we gather here today, we are reminded that peace is not just a dream, but a necessity for a thriving world. This theme calls upon us to take immediate action, to be proactive, effective, and responsible stewards of peace. Let us reflect on our roles in fostering understanding, cooperation, and peaceful coexistence,” Mulade said.

The CEPEJ boss warned that there was no room for another crisis in Warri, noting that peace was more valuable than elections.

“It is imperative to state categorically that there is no open ticket for crisis beyond 2031 in Warri Federal Constituency. Warri needs permanent peace more than elections and voters. Only peace will create the conducive atmosphere needed to attract investors, jobs, and development to our communities,” he stated.

He further appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, and youths in Delta and across Nigeria not to allow themselves to be used to foment violence, but to continue promoting unity among Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, and Anioma people.

Mulade also specifically urged Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo stakeholders in Warri to resist ethnic infiltrators, crisis sponsors, and beneficiaries of discord, and instead work towards lasting peace.

“Together, we can make a difference in Warri and Delta State. Let us act now to promote peace, justice, and equality, and to build a world where everyone can live with dignity and respect,” he said.

He called on Deltans to give maximum support to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in delivering his mandate, stressing that such support would help drive the MORE Agenda across every part of the state.